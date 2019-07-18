Reviewing Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s results

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -18.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights Evofem Biosciences Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 represents Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -126.8% -82.6%

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 16.2%. Insiders owned roughly 21.6% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.84% 43.8% 24.75% 144.04% -84.56% 44.11%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.