Reviewing Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s results

We are comparing Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Demonstrates Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Verona Pharma plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares and 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc shares. Insiders owned roughly 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Verona Pharma plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Verona Pharma plc beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.