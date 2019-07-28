Reviewing Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.05 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Evofem Biosciences Inc. has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.84 which is 184.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 consensus price target and a 1,450.61% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 43.3%. 21.6% are Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.85% -22.89% -26.75% -59.49% -76.24% -22.21%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.