Reviewing Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s results

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Risk and Volatility

Evofem Biosciences Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.61 beta. Competitively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.8% and 22.2%. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 31.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Evofem Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.