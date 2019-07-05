Reviewing Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)’s results

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 7 25.94 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 13.7% respectively. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 21.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.