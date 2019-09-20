Reviewing Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s results

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is $13, which is potential 25.97% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares and 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 15.99% stronger performance while Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -17.29% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.