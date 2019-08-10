Reviewing Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)’s results

Both Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 5.95 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Volatility & Risk

Evofem Biosciences Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.61 beta. Competitively, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 171.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.71 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 15.99% stronger performance while Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has -74.59% weaker performance.

Summary

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.