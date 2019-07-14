Reviewing Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 29.15 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 highlights Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -35%

Volatility & Risk

Evofem Biosciences Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.31. Competitively, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.39 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 95.04% and its average price target is $11.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 85.7%. Insiders owned 21.6% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.46% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.51% -4.87% 6.09% -9.8% -34.41% 16.19%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.