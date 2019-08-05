Reviewing Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s results

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 39.58 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 107.63% and its consensus target price is $23.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.8% and 41.6%. About 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 15.99% stronger performance while Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.