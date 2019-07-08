Reviewing Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s results

This is a contrast between Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 6.54 N/A -3.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Volatility and Risk

Evofem Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 1.31 and its 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.59 beta and it is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.25 consensus target price and a 450.52% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.9% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares and 77% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 21.6% are Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.89% -17.91% -32.87% -34.77% -57.74% -5.26%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.