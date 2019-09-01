Reviewing Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s and Ophthotech Corporation (:)’s results

Since Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Ophthotech Corporation (:) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 65.14% respectively. Insiders owned 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Evofem Biosciences Inc. beats Ophthotech Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.