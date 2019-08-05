Reviewing Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s results

Since Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 10.33 N/A -0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Novan Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.5% of Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Novan Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Novan Inc.

Summary

Novan Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.