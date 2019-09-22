Reviewing Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s results

Since Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Risk and Volatility

Evofem Biosciences Inc. has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Neurotrope Inc.’s beta is 2.3 which is 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Neurotrope Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.8% and 16.2%. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 31.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Neurotrope Inc.

Summary

Neurotrope Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.