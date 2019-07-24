Reviewing Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Evofem Biosciences Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Evofem Biosciences Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.31 shows that Evofem Biosciences Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, MediciNova Inc. has beta of 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MediciNova Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus price target and a 126.34% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.6% of MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% are Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, MediciNova Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2% MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than MediciNova Inc.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.