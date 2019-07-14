Reviewing Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $22.5, while its potential upside is 60.71%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.9% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares and 48.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares. About 21.6% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.