Reviewing Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s results

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is $15, which is potential 222.58% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares and 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.