Reviewing Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s results

Both Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 -0.09 32.02M -3.08 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 6 0.00 3.58M -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 614,587,332.05% 524.3% -617.1% INmune Bio Inc. 58,881,578.95% -61.4% -59.8%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

INmune Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.5 consensus price target and a 99.31% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares and 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 31.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than INmune Bio Inc.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.