Reviewing Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s results

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Volatility & Risk

Evofem Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 0.61 and its 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.96 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 5.9% are Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.