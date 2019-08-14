Reviewing Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.61 beta indicates that Evofem Biosciences Inc. is 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.83 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 14.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.