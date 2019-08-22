Reviewing Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)’s results

Both Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 9 2.54 N/A -0.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7%

Risk & Volatility

Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s 0.61 beta indicates that its volatility is 39.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Champions Oncology Inc.’s beta is 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 54.6% respectively. Insiders held 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 15.99% stronger performance while Champions Oncology Inc. has -17.16% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Champions Oncology Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.