Reviewing Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s results

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.92 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.31 beta indicates that Evofem Biosciences Inc. is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Cerus Corporation has a 1.44 beta and it is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Cerus Corporation’s potential upside is 60.43% and its average price target is $9.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 68.9% respectively. 21.6% are Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.9% of Cerus Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2% Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than Cerus Corporation.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.