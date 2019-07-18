Reviewing Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s results

Both Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 5 394.64 N/A -1.24 0.00

In table 1 we can see Evofem Biosciences Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.31 beta indicates that Evofem Biosciences Inc. is 31.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. CEL-SCI Corporation on the other hand, has 1.68 beta which makes it 68.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Evofem Biosciences Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 8.8% respectively. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 21.6%. Competitively, 5.1% are CEL-SCI Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2% CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.