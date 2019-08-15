Reviewing Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s results

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Volatility and Risk

Evofem Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 0.61 and its 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s 88.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.88 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 31.5%. Comparatively, 0.4% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.