Reviewing Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.57 N/A -7.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6%

Volatility and Risk

Evofem Biosciences Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.31. Aytu BioScience Inc. on the other hand, has 4.67 beta which makes it 367.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 40.1%. 21.6% are Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2% Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

Aytu BioScience Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.