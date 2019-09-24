Reviewing Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s results

Since Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 9 45.20 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.