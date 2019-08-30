Reviewing Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s results

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 18.75 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.61 beta indicates that Evofem Biosciences Inc. is 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 102.02%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.8% and 0%. About 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.