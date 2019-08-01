Reviewing EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

EVO Payments Inc. has 96.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 71.26% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand EVO Payments Inc. has 1.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have EVO Payments Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments Inc. 0.00% -50.20% -1.20% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting EVO Payments Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments Inc. N/A 28 0.00 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for EVO Payments Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EVO Payments Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.41 3.19 2.63

The potential upside of the rivals is 22.05%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of EVO Payments Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EVO Payments Inc. 2.71% 5.21% 5.92% 24.53% 41.58% 26.15% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year EVO Payments Inc. has weaker performance than EVO Payments Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

EVO Payments Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, EVO Payments Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.93 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. EVO Payments Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EVO Payments Inc.

Dividends

EVO Payments Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

EVO Payments Inc.’s competitors beat EVO Payments Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization, and settlement and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an intermediary between merchants and card networks. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.