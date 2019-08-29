Reviewing EVI Industries Inc. (EVI)’s and Its Competitors results

As Consumer Services company, EVI Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

EVI Industries Inc. has 24.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 24.50% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand EVI Industries Inc. has 6.3% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 6.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have EVI Industries Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVI Industries Inc. 0.00% 4.40% 2.40% Industry Average 1.58% 4.40% 2.40%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing EVI Industries Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio EVI Industries Inc. N/A 36 125.43 Industry Average 3.28M 207.53M 125.43

EVI Industries Inc. has than its peers. With currently P/E ratio EVI Industries Inc. is more than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of EVI Industries Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EVI Industries Inc. -2.42% -6.35% -3.73% 3.91% -11.01% 5.31% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 3.91% 0.00% 5.31%

For the past year EVI Industries Inc.’s stock price has growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

EVI Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, EVI Industries Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.10 and has 1.30 Quick Ratio. better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.6 shows that EVI Industries Inc. is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, EVI Industries Inc.’s peers are 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.60 beta.

EnviroStar, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s commercial and industrial laundry equipment, including washers and dryers, tunnel systems, and coin-operated machines; finishing equipment, such as sheet feeders, flatwork ironers, automatic sheet folders, and stackers; and material handling equipment comprising conveyor and rail systems. It also provides mechanical equipment that includes boilers, hot water/steam systems, water reuse systems, and air compressors; and dry cleaning equipment, which comprises garment presses, finishing equipment, sorting and storage conveyors, and accessories. In addition, the company offers boiler products, including steam boilers, steam systems, and hot water systems for use in laundry and dry cleaning industry for temperature control, heating, pressing, and de-wrinkling, as well as the healthcare industry, food and beverage industry, HVAC industry, and other industrial markets for sterilization, product sealing, and other purposes. Further, it supplies replacement parts and accessories; and provides maintenance services. Additionally, the company licenses the right to use DRYCLEAN USA name to retail dry cleaners; designs and plans turn-key laundry, dry cleaning, and boiler systems for its customers. EnviroStar, Inc. sells its commercial and industrial laundry equipment and boilers primarily to laundry plants, hotels, motels, cruise lines, hospitals, hospital combines, nursing homes, government institutions, distributors, coin laundries, and specialized users; and dry cleaning equipment to independent and franchise dry cleaning stores, chains, and higher-end hotels. The company was formerly known as DRYCLEAN USA, Inc. and changed its name to EnviroStar, Inc. in December 2009. EnviroStar, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Miami, Florida.