Reviewing EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC)’s and Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s results

Both EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) and Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) are each other’s competitor in the Business Software & Services industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVERTEC Inc. 30 5.37 N/A 1.21 26.53 Exela Technologies Inc. 3 0.11 N/A -1.13 0.00

Demonstrates EVERTEC Inc. and Exela Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) and Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVERTEC Inc. 0.00% 43.4% 9.6% Exela Technologies Inc. 0.00% 127.3% -10.2%

Risk and Volatility

EVERTEC Inc. has a 0.78 beta, while its volatility is 22.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Exela Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EVERTEC Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Exela Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. EVERTEC Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Exela Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for EVERTEC Inc. and Exela Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EVERTEC Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Exela Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

EVERTEC Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -20.54% and an $28 average target price. Exela Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average target price and a 331.03% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Exela Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than EVERTEC Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

EVERTEC Inc. and Exela Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.9% and 45.2%. About 1.6% of EVERTEC Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Exela Technologies Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EVERTEC Inc. 0.69% -1.69% 5.5% 13.51% 35.97% 11.57% Exela Technologies Inc. 8.16% 26.79% -18.96% -26.39% -48.04% -31.88%

For the past year EVERTEC Inc. had bullish trend while Exela Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

EVERTEC Inc. beats Exela Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

EVERTEC, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing, and Business Solutions. The Merchant Acquiring segment provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The Payment Processing segment offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines and EBT card programs. Its services include credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; payment and billing products for merchants, businesses, and financial institutions; and EBT services. The Business Solutions segment provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, corporations, and governments. The company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately two billion transactions. It sells and distributes its services primarily through a proprietary direct sales force, as well as various indirect sales channels, including value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Exela Technologies, Inc. provides transaction processing solutions and enterprise information management services worldwide. The company combines proprietary IP and knowledge platforms to provide integrated, technology-enabled services through an end-to-end delivery model. It offers financial services and payment solutions, healthcare provider solutions, insurance solutions, legal and litigation services, loss prevention services, unified communication services, business and big data management services, revenue enhancement services, and managed services. The company also provides solutions that enhance and automate principal elements of businesses, including business process management, data aggregation, enrollments and applications, business optimization, mobile applications, and other products. It serves various industries, such as healthcare, medical devices and pharma, health insurance, automobile insurance, property and casualty insurance, banking and financial services, publishing, commercial, utility, legal, telecom, hospitality, education, real estate, entertainment, charity, energy, and natural resources, as well as public sector. The company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.