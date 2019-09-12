Reviewing Everspin Technologies Inc. (MRAM)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Everspin Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) and its peers on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Semiconductor- Memory Chips companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Everspin Technologies Inc. has 67% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 65.18% institutional ownership for its peers. 2.6% of Everspin Technologies Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.58% of all Semiconductor- Memory Chips companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Everspin Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 33.46% 31.40% 16.30%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Everspin Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 1.41B 4.22B 7.37

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Everspin Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 2.00 3.00 4.33 2.89

Everspin Technologies Inc. currently has an average target price of $12.5, suggesting a potential upside of 80.90%. As a group, Semiconductor- Memory Chips companies have a potential upside of 30.16%. With higher probable upside potential for Everspin Technologies Inc.’s competitors, analysts think Everspin Technologies Inc. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Everspin Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everspin Technologies Inc. -2.17% 12.27% -21.82% -1.6% -20.73% 20.68% Industry Average 0.00% 13.36% 18.06% 26.98% 0.03% 31.77%

For the past year Everspin Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Everspin Technologies Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

Everspin Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Everspin Technologies Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.30 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. Everspin Technologies Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Everspin Technologies Inc.

Summary

Everspin Technologies Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 2 of the 3 factors compared to the company itself.

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States and internationally. It offers first generation, second generation, third generation, embedded MRAM, magnetic sensor, and aerospace and satellite electronic systems. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets. It serves customers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.