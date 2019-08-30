Reviewing Eversource Energy (ES)’s and Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC)’s results

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) and Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) compete with each other in the Diversified Utilities sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eversource Energy 74 3.02 N/A 3.39 22.40 Exelon Corporation 48 1.28 N/A 2.40 18.76

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eversource Energy and Exelon Corporation. Exelon Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Eversource Energy. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Eversource Energy has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Exelon Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eversource Energy and Exelon Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eversource Energy 0.00% 9.4% 2.8% Exelon Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2%

Risk & Volatility

Eversource Energy has a beta of 0.26 and its 74.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Exelon Corporation has a 0.31 beta which is 69.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eversource Energy are 0.5 and 0.4. Competitively, Exelon Corporation has 1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Exelon Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eversource Energy.

Analyst Ratings

Eversource Energy and Exelon Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eversource Energy 0 2 3 2.60 Exelon Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Eversource Energy’s upside potential is 1.73% at a $81.8 average price target. Competitively Exelon Corporation has an average price target of $52.13, with potential upside of 11.51%. The information presented earlier suggests that Exelon Corporation looks more robust than Eversource Energy as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.1% of Eversource Energy shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.1% of Exelon Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Eversource Energy’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Exelon Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eversource Energy -0.73% 0.26% 6.65% 12.25% 26.94% 16.64% Exelon Corporation -0.92% -6.22% -10.4% -3.41% 7.8% -0.09%

For the past year Eversource Energy has 16.64% stronger performance while Exelon Corporation has -0.09% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Eversource Energy beats Exelon Corporation.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, the United States. It provides energy delivery services to approximately 3.7 million electric and natural gas customers. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy was founded in 1927 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells renewable energy and other energy-related products and services; and sells electricity and natural gas to wholesale and retail customers. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity, and the provision of electricity transmission and distribution services to retail customers in Northern Illinois, Southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Central Maryland. Further, the company engages in the purchase and regulated retail sale of natural gas, and the provision of natural gas distribution services to retail customers in northern Delaware, southern New Jersey, and Central Maryland, as well as in the Pennsylvania counties surrounding the City of Philadelphia. Additionally, it offers support services, including legal, human resources, financial, information technology, and supply management services, as well as accounting, engineering, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. The company serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. Exelon Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.