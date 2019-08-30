Reviewing EverQuote Inc. (EVER)’s and Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK)’s results

Both EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) and Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Southeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote Inc. 12 3.03 N/A -1.74 0.00 Trustmark Corporation 34 3.58 N/A 2.24 15.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of EverQuote Inc. and Trustmark Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote Inc. 0.00% -405.4% -74.4% Trustmark Corporation 0.00% 9.4% 1.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for EverQuote Inc. and Trustmark Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trustmark Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Trustmark Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $30 consensus target price and a -8.95% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

EverQuote Inc. and Trustmark Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.4% and 69.2%. Insiders owned roughly 15.6% of EverQuote Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of Trustmark Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EverQuote Inc. 0.2% 10.15% 70.53% 172.59% -4.13% 255.74% Trustmark Corporation 1.57% 7.05% 0% 13.51% 0.54% 25.01%

For the past year EverQuote Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Trustmark Corporation.

Summary

Trustmark Corporation beats EverQuote Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home, and life insurance quotes. It serves carriers, agents, financial advisors, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; safe deposit boxes; and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers; and an intermediary vehicle for the provision of loans or investments in low-income communities. Further, it engages in the administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and provision of corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, investment management, and commercial risk management services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 174 full-service branches and 19 limited-service branches; and 176 ATMs at on premise locations and 69 ATMs at off-premise sites. It also has four mortgage banking off-site locations; one wealth management off-site location; and four insurance off-site locations. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.