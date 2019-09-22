Reviewing EverQuote Inc. (EVER)’s and Its Rivals results

As Regional – Southeast Banks company, EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) is competing with its peers based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EverQuote Inc. has 39.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 58.28% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand EverQuote Inc. has 15.6% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 2.88% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has EverQuote Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote Inc. 0.00% -405.40% -74.40% Industry Average 30.08% 9.94% 1.23%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares EverQuote Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote Inc. N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 290.44M 965.67M 12.77

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for EverQuote Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 2.00 2.46

EverQuote Inc. currently has an average price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential downside of -0.31%. As a group, Regional – Southeast Banks companies have a potential upside of 7.95%. The research analysts’ view based on the results shown earlier is that EverQuote Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of EverQuote Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EverQuote Inc. 0.2% 10.15% 70.53% 172.59% -4.13% 255.74% Industry Average 1.42% 5.03% 8.46% 15.46% 1.11% 27.04%

For the past year EverQuote Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

EverQuote Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, EverQuote Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.40 and has 2.40 Quick Ratio. better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Dividends

EverQuote Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home, and life insurance quotes. It serves carriers, agents, financial advisors, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.