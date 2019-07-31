Reviewing Evergy Inc. (EVRG)’s and NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE)’s results

This is a contrast between Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) and NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Electric Utilities and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evergy Inc. 58 3.03 N/A 2.31 25.24 NextEra Energy Inc. 194 5.62 N/A 6.15 31.68

Table 1 highlights Evergy Inc. and NextEra Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. NextEra Energy Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Evergy Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Evergy Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than NextEra Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Evergy Inc. and NextEra Energy Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergy Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 2.2% NextEra Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 2.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.27 beta indicates that Evergy Inc. is 73.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, NextEra Energy Inc. is 70.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Evergy Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival NextEra Energy Inc. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Evergy Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NextEra Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Evergy Inc. and NextEra Energy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evergy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NextEra Energy Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The downside potential is -4.64% for Evergy Inc. with average target price of $58. Competitively NextEra Energy Inc. has a consensus target price of $218.67, with potential upside of 4.43%. The results provided earlier shows that NextEra Energy Inc. appears more favorable than Evergy Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.2% of Evergy Inc. shares and 78.9% of NextEra Energy Inc. shares. Evergy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, NextEra Energy Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evergy Inc. 1.93% 0.73% -0.41% -0.24% 7.42% 2.54% NextEra Energy Inc. 3.72% 1.94% 6.57% 10.36% 21.64% 12.1%

For the past year Evergy Inc. was less bullish than NextEra Energy Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors NextEra Energy Inc. beats Evergy Inc.

Evergy, Inc. supplies electricity in Kansas and Missouri. The company owns, operates, and maintains approximately 51,000 miles of distribution lines and 13,000 megawatts of generation. It serves approximately 1.6 million customers, including 1,000,000 customers in Kansas and 600,000 customers in Missouri under the Westar and KCP&L brand names. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 10 million people through approximately 4.9 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company had approximately 45,900 megawatts of generating capacity. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.