Reviewing Evergy Inc. (EVRG)’s and Its Peers results

Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) is a company in the Electric Utilities industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Evergy Inc. has 87.6% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 65.06% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.2% of Evergy Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.10% of all Electric Utilities companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Evergy Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergy Inc. 360,987,236.66% 5.60% 2.20% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Evergy Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Evergy Inc. 234.75M 65 25.81 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Evergy Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Evergy Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Evergy Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evergy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.43 1.78 1.54 2.22

As a group, Electric Utilities companies have a potential upside of 56.01%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Evergy Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evergy Inc. -0.4% 0.55% 5.33% 6.68% 9.17% 6.55% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year Evergy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Evergy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Evergy Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 0.96 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. Evergy Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Evergy Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.23 shows that Evergy Inc. is 77.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Evergy Inc.’s peers are 60.18% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.40 beta.

Dividends

Evergy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Evergy Inc.’s competitors beat Evergy Inc.

Evergy, Inc. supplies electricity in Kansas and Missouri. The company owns, operates, and maintains approximately 51,000 miles of distribution lines and 13,000 megawatts of generation. It serves approximately 1.6 million customers, including 1,000,000 customers in Kansas and 600,000 customers in Missouri under the Westar and KCP&L brand names. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.