Reviewing Evergy Inc. (EVRG)’s and Its Competitors results

As Electric Utilities company, Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of Evergy Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.06% of all Electric Utilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Evergy Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.10% of all Electric Utilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Evergy Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergy Inc. 0.00% 5.60% 2.20% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Evergy Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Evergy Inc. N/A 59 25.81 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Evergy Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Evergy Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Evergy Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evergy Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.33 2.04 2.23 2.30

$60 is the average target price of Evergy Inc., with a potential downside of -7.83%. The potential upside of the peers is 38.14%. Evergy Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Evergy Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evergy Inc. -0.4% 0.55% 5.33% 6.68% 9.17% 6.55% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year Evergy Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Evergy Inc. are 0.6 and 0.4. Competitively, Evergy Inc.’s competitors have 0.96 and 0.83 for Current and Quick Ratio. Evergy Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Evergy Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Evergy Inc. is 77.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.23. Competitively, Evergy Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.40 which is 60.18% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Evergy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Evergy Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Evergy, Inc. supplies electricity in Kansas and Missouri. The company owns, operates, and maintains approximately 51,000 miles of distribution lines and 13,000 megawatts of generation. It serves approximately 1.6 million customers, including 1,000,000 customers in Kansas and 600,000 customers in Missouri under the Westar and KCP&L brand names. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.