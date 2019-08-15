Reviewing Evergy Inc. (EVRG)’s and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)’s results

We are comparing Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evergy Inc. 59 2.88 N/A 2.34 25.81 Entergy Corporation 98 1.95 N/A 5.22 20.25

Table 1 highlights Evergy Inc. and Entergy Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Entergy Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Evergy Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Evergy Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergy Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 2.2% Entergy Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 2%

Volatility & Risk

Evergy Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 77.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.23 beta. Competitively, Entergy Corporation’s 67.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.33 beta.

Liquidity

Evergy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Entergy Corporation which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Entergy Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Evergy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Evergy Inc. and Entergy Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evergy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Entergy Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

$62.5 is Evergy Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -1.98%. Competitively Entergy Corporation has a consensus target price of $106, with potential downside of -0.93%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Entergy Corporation seems more appealing than Evergy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Evergy Inc. and Entergy Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.6% and 90.6%. About 0.2% of Evergy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Entergy Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evergy Inc. -0.4% 0.55% 5.33% 6.68% 9.17% 6.55% Entergy Corporation 0.92% 3.55% 10.15% 21.25% 31.58% 22.71%

For the past year Evergy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Entergy Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Entergy Corporation beats Evergy Inc.

Evergy, Inc. supplies electricity in Kansas and Missouri. The company owns, operates, and maintains approximately 51,000 miles of distribution lines and 13,000 megawatts of generation. It serves approximately 1.6 million customers, including 1,000,000 customers in Kansas and 600,000 customers in Missouri under the Westar and KCP&L brand names. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates through two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sells electric power to wholesale customers; offers services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owns interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, and hydro power. Its power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 10,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.