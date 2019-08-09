Reviewing Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE)’s and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE)’s results

Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Re Group Ltd. 235 1.38 N/A 5.87 42.00 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 11 1.71 N/A -1.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Everest Re Group Ltd. and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Re Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0.00% -11.3% -4.3%

Risk & Volatility

Everest Re Group Ltd. is 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.25. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has a 1.07 beta and it is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Everest Re Group Ltd. and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Re Group Ltd. 0 4 0 2.00 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Everest Re Group Ltd.’s average target price is $243, while its potential downside is -3.42%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Everest Re Group Ltd. and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 97.4% and 69.6% respectively. About 1.5% of Everest Re Group Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% are Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everest Re Group Ltd. -3.28% -1.53% 4.31% 12.48% 10.24% 13.26% Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. -3.36% -4.18% -13.92% -3.45% -18.71% 4.56%

For the past year Everest Re Group Ltd. was more bullish than Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Everest Re Group Ltd. beats Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States. The International segment writes foreign property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States and Canada. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and workerÂ’s compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.