Reviewing Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE)’s and MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)’s results

Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) and MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Re Group Ltd. 240 1.25 N/A 5.87 42.00 MGIC Investment Corporation 13 4.02 N/A 1.79 7.19

Demonstrates Everest Re Group Ltd. and MGIC Investment Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. MGIC Investment Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Everest Re Group Ltd. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Everest Re Group Ltd.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of MGIC Investment Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Everest Re Group Ltd. and MGIC Investment Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Re Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% MGIC Investment Corporation 0.00% 18.9% 11.8%

Risk & Volatility

Everest Re Group Ltd. has a 0.25 beta, while its volatility is 75.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, MGIC Investment Corporation’s 57.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.57 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Everest Re Group Ltd. and MGIC Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Re Group Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 MGIC Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Everest Re Group Ltd.’s downside potential is -1.53% at a $249.67 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.4% of Everest Re Group Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.5% of MGIC Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Everest Re Group Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of MGIC Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everest Re Group Ltd. -3.28% -1.53% 4.31% 12.48% 10.24% 13.26% MGIC Investment Corporation -5.31% -4.96% -11.81% 3.88% 3.3% 22.85%

For the past year Everest Re Group Ltd. was less bullish than MGIC Investment Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Everest Re Group Ltd. beats MGIC Investment Corporation.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States. The International segment writes foreign property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States and Canada. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and workerÂ’s compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.