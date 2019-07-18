Reviewing Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE)’s and Its Competitors results

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.3% of Everest Re Group Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.93% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Everest Re Group Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.67% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Everest Re Group Ltd. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Re Group Ltd. 0.00% 8.40% 2.90% Industry Average 3.48% 10.08% 3.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Everest Re Group Ltd. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Re Group Ltd. N/A 231 101.37 Industry Average 425.70M 12.22B 46.48

Everest Re Group Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio Everest Re Group Ltd. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Everest Re Group Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Re Group Ltd. 0 3 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.65 1.61 2.55

With average price target of $239.75, Everest Re Group Ltd. has a potential downside of -4.56%. The potential upside of the rivals is -98.03%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Everest Re Group Ltd.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself, research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Everest Re Group Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everest Re Group Ltd. 2.63% 9.75% 15.76% 12.22% 9.41% 14.01% Industry Average 3.80% 6.38% 11.03% 12.02% 16.82% 17.80%

For the past year Everest Re Group Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.33 shows that Everest Re Group Ltd. is 67.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Everest Re Group Ltd.’s rivals have beta of 0.81 which is 18.80% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Everest Re Group Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Everest Re Group Ltd.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States. The International segment writes foreign property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States and Canada. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and workerÂ’s compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.