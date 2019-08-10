Reviewing Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE)’s and EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI)’s results

Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) and EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Re Group Ltd. 235 1.33 N/A 5.87 42.00 EMC Insurance Group Inc. 34 1.13 N/A 1.21 29.73

Demonstrates Everest Re Group Ltd. and EMC Insurance Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. EMC Insurance Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Everest Re Group Ltd. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Everest Re Group Ltd. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than EMC Insurance Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) and EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Re Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% EMC Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.25 beta means Everest Re Group Ltd.’s volatility is 75.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, EMC Insurance Group Inc. has beta of 0.3 which is 70.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Everest Re Group Ltd. and EMC Insurance Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Re Group Ltd. 0 4 0 2.00 EMC Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$243 is Everest Re Group Ltd.’s average price target while its potential downside is -3.51%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.4% of Everest Re Group Ltd. shares and 81.9% of EMC Insurance Group Inc. shares. About 1.5% of Everest Re Group Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everest Re Group Ltd. -3.28% -1.53% 4.31% 12.48% 10.24% 13.26% EMC Insurance Group Inc. -0.03% -0.33% 13.27% 11.13% 36.14% 12.84%

For the past year Everest Re Group Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than EMC Insurance Group Inc.

Summary

Everest Re Group Ltd. beats EMC Insurance Group Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States. The International segment writes foreign property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States and Canada. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and workerÂ’s compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

EMC Insurance Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment writes commercial and personal lines of insurance products. Its commercial lines of insurance products comprise automobile, property, workersÂ’ compensation, and liability, as well as other products that provide protection with respect to burglary and theft loss, aircraft, marine, and other types of losses; and personal lines of insurance products include automobile, homeowners, and umbrella policies. The Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for other insurers and reinsurers. EMC Insurance Group Inc. offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses, institutions, and individual consumers through independent insurance agents. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. EMC Insurance Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Employers Mutual Casualty Company.