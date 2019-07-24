Reviewing Evercore Inc. (EVR)’s and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND)’s results

Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. 89 1.84 N/A 7.80 10.90 Rand Capital Corporation 3 6.83 N/A 0.07 44.24

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Evercore Inc. and Rand Capital Corporation. Rand Capital Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Evercore Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Evercore Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Rand Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 0.00% 49.5% 19.1% Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Evercore Inc. has a beta of 1.88 and its 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Rand Capital Corporation has a -0.01 beta and it is 101.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Evercore Inc. and Rand Capital Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93% and 16.8%. Evercore Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 35.44% of Rand Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -5.24% -9.22% -5.39% 1.14% -20.74% 18.85% Rand Capital Corporation 0.02% -1.85% -2.67% 14.51% 5.42% 16.8%

For the past year Evercore Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Rand Capital Corporation.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Rand Capital Corporation.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.