Reviewing Evercore Inc. (EVR)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)’s results

Both Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. 88 1.46 N/A 8.17 10.58 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.26 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Evercore Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Evercore Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Evercore Inc. is $89, with potential upside of 16.07%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Evercore Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 94.7% and 0.01% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.6% of Evercore Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36%

For the past year Evercore Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Evercore Inc. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.