Reviewing Evercore Inc. (EVR)’s and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)’s results

Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. 87 1.56 N/A 8.17 10.58 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.17 N/A 0.75 19.49

In table 1 we can see Evercore Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has lower revenue and earnings than Evercore Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Evercore Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Evercore Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Evercore Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00

Evercore Inc. has a 8.33% upside potential and an average target price of $89.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Evercore Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.7% and 16.26%. About 3.6% of Evercore Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year Evercore Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Evercore Inc. beats Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.