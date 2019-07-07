Reviewing Evercore Inc. (EVR)’s and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s results

Both Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. 87 1.81 N/A 7.80 10.90 Encore Capital Group Inc. 30 0.78 N/A 4.76 7.37

In table 1 we can see Evercore Inc. and Encore Capital Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Encore Capital Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Evercore Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Evercore Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Encore Capital Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Evercore Inc. and Encore Capital Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 0.00% 49.5% 19.1% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1%

Volatility & Risk

Evercore Inc. is 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.88 beta. Competitively, Encore Capital Group Inc.’s beta is 1.87 which is 87.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Evercore Inc. and Encore Capital Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercore Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Evercore Inc. has a -26.39% downside potential and a consensus target price of $66. On the other hand, Encore Capital Group Inc.’s potential upside is 17.29% and its consensus target price is $40.5. The results provided earlier shows that Encore Capital Group Inc. appears more favorable than Evercore Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93% of Evercore Inc. shares and 0% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares. 3.2% are Evercore Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% are Encore Capital Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -5.24% -9.22% -5.39% 1.14% -20.74% 18.85% Encore Capital Group Inc. 25.16% 21.39% 10.08% 38.78% -21.37% 49.23%

For the past year Evercore Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Encore Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Evercore Inc. beats Encore Capital Group Inc.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.