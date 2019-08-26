Reviewing Evercore Inc. (EVR)’s and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)’s results

Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. 88 1.46 N/A 8.17 10.58 Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.50 N/A 0.66 16.94

Table 1 demonstrates Evercore Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Evercore Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Evercore Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Evercore Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Evercore Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Evercore Inc. has an average price target of $89, and a 15.89% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Evercore Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 94.7% and 30.07% respectively. About 3.6% of Evercore Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64%

For the past year Evercore Inc. has stronger performance than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.