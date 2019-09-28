Reviewing Evercore Inc. (EVR)’s and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)’s results

Both Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. 80 -2.38 39.27M 8.17 10.58 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 134 0.00 2.96M 14.34 9.83

Table 1 highlights Evercore Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Evercore Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Evercore Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Evercore Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 49,130,489.18% 53.6% 20.7% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 2,213,911.74% 24.5% 16%

Risk & Volatility

Evercore Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.95 beta. From a competition point of view, Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has a 0.57 beta which is 43.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Evercore Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 13.02% for Evercore Inc. with consensus target price of $89.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.7% of Evercore Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% are Evercore Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69%

For the past year Evercore Inc. had bullish trend while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. on 10 of the 14 factors.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.