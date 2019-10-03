Reviewing Evercore Inc. (EVR)’s and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. 80 -2.34 39.27M 8.17 10.58 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Evercore Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 49,081,364.83% 53.6% 20.7% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Evercore Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Evercore Inc. is $89, with potential upside of 17.58%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Evercore Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.7% and 25.75% respectively. About 3.6% of Evercore Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22%

For the past year Evercore Inc. was more bullish than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Evercore Inc. beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.