Reviewing Evercore Inc. (EVR)’s and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s results

Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. 87 1.60 N/A 8.17 10.58 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 140 1.49 N/A 13.56 10.73

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Ameriprise Financial Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Evercore Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Evercore Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ameriprise Financial Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Evercore Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.95 beta means Evercore Inc.’s volatility is 95.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.78 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Evercore Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Evercore Inc.’s upside potential is 5.68% at a $89 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Ameriprise Financial Inc. is $166.8, which is potential 13.25% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Ameriprise Financial Inc. is looking more favorable than Evercore Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Evercore Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.7% and 86.9%. Insiders held roughly 3.6% of Evercore Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42%

For the past year Evercore Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Evercore Inc.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.