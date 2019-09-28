Reviewing Everbridge Inc. (EVBG)’s and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s results

As Application Software companies, Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge Inc. 77 4.41 33.05M -1.64 0.00 Verb Technology Company Inc. 3 6.87 N/A -0.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see Everbridge Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Everbridge Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge Inc. 42,877,529.84% -60.3% -16.5% Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 160% -694.6%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Everbridge Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Everbridge Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 51.25% and an $92.67 consensus price target. Competitively Verb Technology Company Inc. has an average price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 215.32%. Based on the results shown earlier, Verb Technology Company Inc. is looking more favorable than Everbridge Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Everbridge Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.38% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Everbridge Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 37.75% of Verb Technology Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23% Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36%

For the past year Everbridge Inc. had bullish trend while Verb Technology Company Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Everbridge Inc. beats Verb Technology Company Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.